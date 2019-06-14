  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are on the lookout for a female car burglar.

It was on June 6 when the woman burglarized two vehicles in the 2500 block of Whispering Pines Drive.

Home security cameras captured the woman using her cellphone to light the driveway of a home as she rummaged through the interior and trunk of the car and the back of the pickup.

(credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

Police gathered their description fro the surveillance video and say the suspect appears to be a white female in her late teens to early 20s.

Investigators say they were able to get fingerprints off the vehicles but haven’t identified the woman.

Police have linked the woman to another vehicle burglary in the same area. In that offense, she took spare car keys that were left inside the vehicle.

The victims’ vehicles had been left unlocked in both cases.

Anyone with information about the suspect or car burglaries in the area are asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-3188.

