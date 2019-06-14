SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) – It looks like Whataburger has added a new menu item: a Whatasale.
The iconic Texas-based fast food chain has sold its majority ownership to an investment firm, BDT Capital Partners, LLC, in Chicago.
“Together, BDT and the Whataburger team will begin exploring expansion plans – while staying true to the brand it has been over the past 69 years,” Whataburger said in a statement about the sale.
The company’s headquarters is expected to stay in San Antonio.
In the announcement, it was also said that several leadership positions have been realigned, naming a new president, chief operating officer and chief restaurant operating officer. The full list of promotions can be read here.
“Whataburger has grown significantly over the years. And, in order to keep satisfying our customers, we’ve been exploring different options to expand the brand and introduce it to new audiences. We’ve gone through this process purposefully and diligently because we wanted to find a partner who honors our values, culture and 69-year legacy of family tradition,” Whataburger President/CEO Preston Atkinson said.
With more than 850 locations in ten states, many hope the sale doesn’t change Whataburger or its famous recipes.
“Don’t change the spicy ketchup,” one fan said.