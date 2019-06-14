Filed Under:child predator, child sex abuse, child sex abuser, Collin County district attorney, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, continuous sexual abuse of a child, DFW News, life in prison, life sentence, Miguel Castellanos, sexual predator
(credit: Collin County District Attorney's Office)

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man convicted of sexually abusing children has been sentenced to life in prison.

There will be no possibility of parole for Plano resident Miguel Castellanos. The 44-year-old received the sentence after being convicted of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

It was in 2017 when one of Castellanos’ victims, a 13-year-old, told her mother that the man had been sexually abusing her since she was nine years old. It was shortly after that revelation when another victim, who was 16-years-old at the time, came forward.

Plano police investigated the claims and both victims were forensically interviewed and gave specific details about the sexual assaults.

After the sentencing Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said, Children everywhere are forever safe from this predator because these brave children found the courage to tell a family member about his terrible and repeated abuse.”

