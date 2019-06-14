FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 News has obtained surveillance video that allegedly shows some of the events on the evening of June 12 when a Farmers Branch police officer shot and killed a 35-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a truck.
In the video that lasts about 23 seconds, a police cruiser is seen driving quickly into frame on the right. Soon after the cruiser stops an officer jumps out. A white pickup truck then starts driving past and away from the officer — all the while spilling debris from the open passenger side door.
According to earlier police reports, shots were fired sometime after the person in the truck started driving away.
Police say the officer, who has not been identified, was also injured during the incident.
The actual shooting and injury are not captured on the surveillance video.
The suspect, now identified as 35-year-old Juan Manuel Marino Jr., was pronounced dead at the hospital.
