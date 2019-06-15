DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Louisiana based volunteer and rescue group, Louisiana Cajun Navy, came to help a disabled Dallas resident who’s property was left inaccessible after last week’s storms.
Louisiana Cajun Navy member Keith Bryant was contacted by his friend Michael Wright, a 41-year-old Dallas man with Cerebral Palsy.
Last week’s storms toppled Wright’s trees, spread debris around his property and left his wheelchair ramp unusable.
Bryant and the rest of the Cajun Navy team arrived Saturday morning to clean build a brand new wheelchair ramp for Wright, so he can get back to the things he enjoys in life.
“It’s just amazing, everybody that came together,” Bryant said.
Cajun Navy founder Clyde Cain said it was an hour and “very rewarding” to help in Dallas in someone’s time of need.
“This young man is an amazing inspiration,” Cain said. “We all will endure storms in our lives, but it is with persistence and a grateful heart that we will never quit.”
The Louisiana Cajun Navy has now opened a second headquarters in Texas.