FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Keith Shepherd died Friday evening after suffering a pulmonary embolism and hitting his head on the ground, the department confirmed Saturday.
Sheriff Bill Waybourn said Shepherd had suffered the medical emergency near in his personal vehicle and hit his head in the parking lot outside the Tarrant County Jail in downtown Fort Worth, which caused a lot of bleeding. The sheriff said he was able to get into his vehicle where he died.
The 18-year veteran was found in his vehicle after authorities were worried that he hadn’t come back from his lunch break.
Shepherd was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A pulmonary embolism occurs when there’s a blood clot in the lungs.
Waybourn said there was a star-shaped wound on his head, which had initially led authorities to believe he was shot Friday evening. Further investigation proved there was no evidence that he was shot.
“Sgt. Shepherd, rest easy friend, we will take it from here,” the department said in a tweet.