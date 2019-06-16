Comments
Photo: Michael O'Keefe, First Response Photography
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Early morning storms pummeled North Texas with high winds and heavy rain, causing at least two lightning-strike house fires, officials said.
In Anna, frefighters responded to a home on Hazel Way around 6 a.m. Smoke and flames could be seen as crews first arrived.
In The Colony at nearly the same time, firefighters were called out to a home on Normandy Lane.
A homeowner told officials he saw and heard the lightning strike and then spotted flames. Everyone got out of the home, but fire crews encountered intense flames in the attic.
Officials tell us at both fire scenes no one was hurt.