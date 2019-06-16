  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Apartments, damages, DFW Weather, farmers branch, severe weather, tornado, Weather


FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fourteen families have been displaced after a severe storm damaged a Farmers Branch apartment complex, officials said.

The Villa Creek apartment complex endured a widespread of destruction after Sunday afternoon’s storm. It’s not the first time the complex has experienced storm damage.

There was a tornado warning issued for this area.

Apartment resident Vanessa Guereca has lived in the complex for 19 years and said it was still hard to form the right words.

“We didn’t think much of it… We didn’t take cover,” Guereca said. “I guess I had that mentality that we get this [weather] all the time. It’s not going to happen.”

And after hearing some “boom sounds,” she initially thought it was only kids running.

She later discovered that the noise was in fact three of her apartment building’s roofs flying off.

The Red Cross and other groups are currently helping affected residents with relocating. No injuries were reported.

 

