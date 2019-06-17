  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:construction crane, Crane, crane accident, Crane Incident, crane toppled, DFW News, Irving
(credit: Chopper 11)


IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Monday morning Chopper 11 flew over a residential area in Irving where weekend storms toppled a construction crane.

There are two cranes in the 2900 block of Waterford Drive and high winds tipped one over Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, the crane over tilted toward one home and did not collapse.

(credit: Chopper 11)

No injuries were reported from the incident.

After sunrise, emergency personnel and work crews could be seen trying to access the situation and find the best way to upright the crane.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s