Comments
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Monday morning Chopper 11 flew over a residential area in Irving where weekend storms toppled a construction crane.
(credit: Chopper 11)
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Monday morning Chopper 11 flew over a residential area in Irving where weekend storms toppled a construction crane.
There are two cranes in the 2900 block of Waterford Drive and high winds tipped one over Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, the crane over tilted toward one home and did not collapse.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
After sunrise, emergency personnel and work crews could be seen trying to access the situation and find the best way to upright the crane.