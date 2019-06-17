By Jack Fink
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Eric Johnson received a standing ovation as he and his wife were introduced, along with the outgoing Mayor Mike Rawlings.

After Johnson and council members took the oath of office, the new mayor welcomed the six new people joining him around the horseshoe.

“It is indeed a new day in Dallas,” said Mayor Johnson.

Among his priorities: increase civility and eradicate corruption at City Hall, use data to drive solutions and focus on education and workers in the city.

“Develop a workforce that is recognized as one of the most skilled in the nation,” he said.

Public safety though is his most immediate priority after the city saw a surge in murders and violent crime last month.

He says he met with the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety last week to discuss sending state troopers to Dallas to help reduce crime, just as the state did in San Antonio.

“They deployed state troopers and sent equipment and manpower down there to create an enhanced police presence supplementing local police with state police.”

Mayor Johnson says the longer-term solution is to hire more officers at the Dallas Police Department.

“We need more Dallas police department officers and I think that’s something we have to start working on right away and that’s a salary and benefits issue,” said Mayor Johnson.

Some of the new council members say they support DPD Chief Renee Hall and prioritizing public safety.

“Money can always be found in a budget, whether a family budget, a business budget, a city budget, it’s about priorities and we are going to have to make some hard choices,” said District 14 Council Member David Blewett.

“I’d like to see what Chief Hall can do when she has a full staff and then we need to find creative ways to keep the officers,” said District 1 Council Member Chad West.

