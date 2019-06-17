Comments
DENISON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A investigation into a sexual assault report to Grayson County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday, June 15, led to the arrest of a Jeremy Mile Stephenson, 30, of Denison, for indecency with a child.
Stephenson has since posted a $30,000 bond.
Investigators said Stephenson had previously worked as a firefighter and police officer in nearby cities and is active at a church in Gainesville.
Investigators said due to the circumstances surrounding the case, they believe there may be more victims.
Anyone with information can contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations division and speak with investigator Robert Todd at 903-813-4200, extension 2243.