GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police will honor Sgt. Gregory L. Hunter who was killed in the line of duty 15 years ago on Tuesday, June 18.
The remembrance ceremony will include a 21-gun salute, Taps and a balloon release at 9:00 a.m. outside the Walmart at 2225 Interstate 20.
Sgt. Hunter had served with the Grand Prairie Police Department just a few months shy of 30 years, Grand Prairie Police said Monday.
Hunter began his law enforcement career with the department on January 4, 1973 and was the city’s first African-American officer to be commissioned by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
On Friday, June 18, 2004, Sergeant Hunter was shot and killed while he and another officer investigated a suspicious vehicle at that Walmart.
Sergeant Hunter was ambushed by the suspect who opened fire as he emerged from behind a curtain inside his van.
Sergeant Hunter is survived by his wife Denise and their daughter Erin.