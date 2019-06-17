Filed Under:21-gun salute, ambush, Grand Prairie Police, Line of Duty Death, Officer Killed, Officer Shot, remembrance ceremony, Sgt. Gregory Hunter, TAPS, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, walmart

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police will honor Sgt. Gregory L. Hunter who was killed in the line of duty 15 years ago on Tuesday, June 18.

The remembrance ceremony will include a 21-gun salute, Taps and a balloon release at 9:00 a.m. outside the Walmart at 2225 Interstate 20.

Sgt. Hunter had served with the Grand Prairie Police Department just a few months shy of 30 years, Grand Prairie Police said Monday.

Grand Prairie POlice Sergeant Gregory L. Hunter was killed in the line of duty on June 18, 2004 (courtesy: Grand Prairie PD)

Hunter began his law enforcement career with the department on January 4, 1973 and was the city’s first African-American officer to be commissioned by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

On Friday, June 18, 2004, Sergeant Hunter was shot and killed while he and another officer investigated a suspicious vehicle at that Walmart.

Sergeant Hunter was ambushed by the suspect who opened fire as he emerged from behind a curtain inside his van.

Sergeant Hunter is survived by his wife Denise and their daughter Erin.

