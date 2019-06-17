Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are looking for a man they said jumped through a drive thru window to rob a McDonald’s early Monday morning.
It happened at the restaurant 3901 Airport Freeway around 5:40 a.m.
Police said the man had a gun when he jumped through the window.
Inside, he grabbed the cash register, then jumped back out of the McDonald’s.
Police said he took off in a purple or black Nissan SUV.
Police said they do have surveillance video of the incident and hope it will lead to the arrest of the suspect.
At this point, Fort Worth Police have not released that video.