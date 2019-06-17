Filed Under:DFW Sports, Groin Strain, Hunter Pence, IL, Injured List, Joey Gallo, MLB, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas Rangers have placed outfielder Hunter Pence on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain.

Texas made the move before its series opener at home against Cleveland on Monday night, a day after Pence got hurt. He joined slugging outfielder Joey Gallo on the injured list.

Pence left Sunday’s game at Cincinnati after chasing down a ground-rule double down the right field line in the fifth inning.

Hunter Pence #24 of the Texas Rangers walks off the field with manager Chris Woodward after suffering an injury in the fifth inning of a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 16, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Willie Calhoun was activated from the injured list. He was in the lineup against the Indians, batting fifth and playing left field in his first action since a left quad strain May 21.

Nomar Mazara, another outfielder, was out of the lineup for the second game in a row with right hamstring tightness.

The Rangers are currently 38-33, nine-and-a-half games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West division.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s