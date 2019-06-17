Filed Under:Alex Jones, child pornography, conspiracy theorist, defamation lawsuit, electronic files, hoax, InfoWars, Sandy Hook Elementary school, School Shooting


HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Lawyers for relatives of some victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting allege conspiracy theorist Alex Jones sent them electronic files containing child pornography as part of a defamation lawsuit against the Infowars host.

Jones denied the allegations during his web show Friday and accused one of the lawyers of framing him.

Lawyers say the pornography was among documents they had requested from Jones as part of the discovery process of the lawsuit.

The families of eight victims of the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, and an FBI agent who responded to the massacre are suing Jones, Infowars and others for promoting a theory that the shooting was a hoax.

Alex Jones (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Jones, of Austin, Texas, has since said he believes the shooting occurred.

A court hearing on the documents is scheduled Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Blames Claims On ‘Psychosis’

Judge Denies Alex Jones’ Effort To Dismiss Sandy Hook Lawsuit

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s