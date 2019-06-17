IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – From north Forth Worth to Farmers Branch, south Dallas to Arlington, weekend storms destroyed homes and businesses and left areas scattered with debris.
Monday morning Chopper 11 flew over a residential neighborhood in Irving where weekend storms toppled a construction crane.
There are two cranes in the 2900 block of Waterford Drive and high winds tipped one over Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, the crane over tilted toward one home and did not collapse.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
After sunrise, emergency personnel and work crews could be seen trying to access the situation and find the best way to upright the crane.
In Arlington several homes along Andrews Street, not far from AT&T Stadium, received significant damage. Trees were split in half in front yards, roofs were missing from homes, windows were blown out of vehicles up and down the block.
Houses, trees, roofs, and a fence in Fort Worth were all trampled by powerful winds. The area where Gadsden and Pinellas Avenues met, south of Golden Triangle Boulevard, was hard hit. One person who spoke with CBS 11 News said there was so much debris he spent all of Father’s Day cleaning up the mess.
At the peak of the storm there were more than 50,000 Oncor customers without power across North Texas. Monday morning that number was down to less than 17,800.