NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Visitation and funeral arrangements have been set for North Richland Hills police officer Caleb Rainey.

The police department announced the death of the 25-year-old officer on Friday, June 14.

Police said Caleb Rainey was with the department for two years.

Although the cause of death hasn’t been determined, police said he had recently been ill.

North Richland Hills officer Caleb Rainey (Credit: NRH Police Department)

North Richland Hills Police released the following information on Monday afternoon:

Visitation/Vigil:

Wednesday, June 19, 6:30 pm – Forest Ridge Funeral Home 8525 Mid Cities Blvd. North Richland Hills, TX 76182.
Visitation begins at 6:30 pm.
Vigil begins at 7:00 pm.

Services:

Thursday, June 20, 1:00 pm – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church 2016 Willis Ln. Keller, TX 76248.
1:00 pm – Services begin.
Procession will take place immediately following.

