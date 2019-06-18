



– Are you looking for a way to make some extra cash? Are you always hungry? Do you think you have an educated pallet after firing up the grill countless times? If your answers are yes there’s a new job for you.

Reynolds Wrap is looking for someone to travel across the United States on a quest to find the tastiest barbecue ribs. In addition to keeping your belly full, the company is giving the new employee a $10,000 check to go along with it.

“If you don’t mind being paid to taste some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap Chief Grilling Officer,” the company states in a news release.

The person chosen will travel across the country for the first two weeks of August in search of the best barbecue in America. Along the way, the CGO will be in charge of posting photos, grilling techniques and other multimedia on the company’s website and social media channels.

The position includes prepaid travel and lodging for the CGO and a guest. The hardest part will be picking who goes with you.

The 2018 CGO was Kari Blanks an Oklahoma native who ate her way through Dallas, Austin, Nashville, Memphis and Kansas City.

Those interested in applying need to submit a photo of themselves grilling along with 100 words about why they would be the best fit for the position. Applications must be received by midnight Wednesday, June 19 on the Reynolds Wrap website.

