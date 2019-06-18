Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a 3-year-old boy is safe after the vehicle he was asleep in was stolen while his guardian went into a discount store in South Dallas.
It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7491 S. Westmorland Road.
Police said, the suspect, 24, got in the vehicle and drove off with the child.
Police located the vehicle a short time later in the 4000 block of Independence Drive.
The child was located uninjured and “reunited with the reporting person,” police said in a news release.