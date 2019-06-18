WATCH:President Trump Starts 2020 Campaign With Rally In Orlando, Florida
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child abduction, child asleep in stolen vehicle, child in vehicle, child recovered, child safe, dallas police, DFW News, Stolen Vehicle

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a 3-year-old boy is safe after the vehicle he was asleep in was stolen while his guardian went into a discount store in South Dallas.

It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7491 S. Westmorland Road.

Police said, the suspect, 24, got in the vehicle and drove off with the child.

Police located the vehicle a short time later in the 4000 block of Independence Drive.

The child was located uninjured and “reunited with the reporting person,” police said in a news release.

Dallas child recovered safe after car stolen (Chopper 11)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s