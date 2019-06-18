Comments
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas medical examiner’s office has identified a man found dead inside is pickup truck on the 1100 block of Auger Road.
Midlothian investigators said James A. Morris, 52, from Alvarado is a homicide victim.
A call about an “unconscious person” led Midlothian police to find him Monday morning.
The 911 caller saw his truck parked on a dirt road.
Investigators are working on locating where the homicide happened, as it does not appear to have occurred where Morris was found.
Using evidence collected at the scene, investigators are working with other local police agencies, as well as agencies from other states, to try to establish Morris’ whereabouts and personal contacts for the previous 48 hours.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Midlothian Police Department, 972.775.3333