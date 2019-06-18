NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There are more than 800,000 people in North Texas who go hungry on a daily basis.
The North Texas Food Bank is a hunger relief organization working to end food insecurity in our area. Last year, they provided access to almost 72 million meals to children, families and seniors, but the need continues to grow. One in six adults and one in four children is food insecure in North Texas.
With NTFB, there are many ways you can get involved to make an impact on our community.
NTFB provides 190,000 meals each day for hungry children, seniors and families but the need for nutritious meals continues to grow.
DFW Restaurant Week is the single largest culinary event in DFW where a portion of the proceeds from Dallas area restaurants benefits the North Texas Food Bank. Mark your calendars and make your reservation on July 9th. Enjoy special lunch and dinner menus at DFW’s finest restaurants while raising money for local charities.