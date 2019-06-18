DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a little more than 24 hours ago when Brian Clyde parked his car in downtown Dallas and walked up to the Earle Cabell Federal Building in full tactical gear. He randomly fired shots, pointing his rifle inside and outside the building.
Federal officers eventually returned gunfire and wounded Clyde. He was taken to Baylor University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Now more than a day later, investigators still have questions as to the 22-year-old’s motive. Clyde left a trail of Facebook posts that could give authorities insight. In the posts, the gunman brandished ammunition and weapons as he spoke of “a storm” coming.
At a press conference Monday, U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox praised law enforcement for their swift response. “These guys are our hero’s today we owe them a debt of gratitude,” she said.
Dallas resident Tim Brown had a birds eye view of the shooting from his 8th floor apartment. He saw a masked man, now known to be Clyde, approach the federal courthouse with a rifle in his hand. “He definitely had this planned out,” Brown said. “He had a vest on, it looked like CAMO pants on and he had boots on.”
CBS 11 News has also learned that Clyde spent time in the U.S. Army but was discharged after less than two years. Army officials aren’t commenting on why he was discharged.
As the FBI continues the investigation into the shooting, the Earle Cabell Federal Building is closed for business and to the public. Employees, however, are expected to report to work.