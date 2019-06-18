MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect remains hospitalized after an officer involved shooting at a restaurant in Mansfield.
The incident happened in the early morning hours at the IHOP restaurant off Highway 287 and Highway 157.
Witnesses tell CBS 11 News a man came into the restaurant, pulled out a weapon, and began waiving it around. Concerned dinners called police and when the responding officers arrived they set up perimeter, allowing customers to exit out the back of the restaurant.
Mansfield police Sgt. Travis Waybourn explained, “Officers never made it inside, [they] set up a perimeter knowing they had someone inside the store with a weapon.”
The suspect, who has not been identified, also left the building but allegedly pointed his gun at police while leaving. An officer shot the man outside of the restaurant.
Waybourn said the first officer on the scene put himself between the restaurant customers and employees and the suspect, “and did his job to protect them.”
The suspect was taken to Medical City Arlington. His condition isn’t known. No police officers were injured.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.