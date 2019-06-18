Comments
LAKE HIGHLANDS (HOODLINE) — A new traditional American spot, offering fast food and burgers, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 5500 Greenville Ave., Unit 505, in Lake Highlands, the new arrival is called Shake Shack.
LAKE HIGHLANDS (HOODLINE) — A new traditional American spot, offering fast food and burgers, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 5500 Greenville Ave., Unit 505, in Lake Highlands, the new arrival is called Shake Shack.
Shake Shack is a part of a chain of casual fast food restaurants that serves a variety of comfort foods. On the menu, look for a selection of burgers, including a vegetarian mushroom burger, as well as french fries, ice cream and sodas.
Shake Shack has received mixed reviews thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Dena F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 3, wrote, “I had a fantastic burger and a fantastic experience. Service was the best I’ve had at a burger joint.”
Shake Shack is now open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Dallas? Here’s what else opened recently near you.