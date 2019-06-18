Filed Under:Assault, Brownsville, deadly officer involved shooting, officer-involved shooting, Police Squad Car, squad car, Squad Car Hit, Squad Cars, suspect killed, suspect shot, Texas News, Texas Rangers


BROWNSVILLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 20-year-old driver was shot and killed by police in South Texas after investigators say he used his vehicle to ram patrol cars.

According to Brownsville police, Mark Anthony Galvan slammed into at least two squad cars while fleeing during an assault investigation.

(credit: Brownsville Police Department)

Galvan was shot around 1:30 a.m. Monday after officers responding to an assault call tried to stop his vehicle. Police say Galvan sped away and officers chased him.

A police spokeswoman didn’t immediately say how many officers shot Galvan or give further details about the suspect, who died at a hospital.

Texas Rangers are also investigating the fatal shooting.

