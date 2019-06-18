Filed Under:Arrest, Crime, Dallas, DFW News, massage therapist, Sexual Assault Charge, Stephen Boyd, University Park

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 58-year-old unlicensed massage therapist is out on bond after University Park Police arrested him on a charge of sexual assault.

Stephen Boyd (credit: University Police Department)

On Thursday, June 6, Stephen Boyd, was jailed after a woman told police he sexually assaulted her. The alleged victim said it happened while she was receiving a massage at Boyd’s place of business in the 3400 block of Westminster in Snider Plaza.

Boyd posted a $10,000 bond and was released on the day of his arraignment.

As part of preparing a sexual assault case against Boyd, police are actively seeking help from the public concerning others who may have recently or in the past been victimized in a similar manner.

If you have information that you think would aid the department in presenting its case to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, please contact UPPD Detective Jenifer Johnson at 214.987.5360 or email her at jjohnson@uptexas.org.

