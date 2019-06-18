GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW) – Fifteen years have passed since Grand Prairie Police Sergeant Greg Hunter was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a call of a suspicious car in a Walmart parking lot near I-20.

On Tuesday, Sgt. Hunter’s family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in blue gathered to remember him and his sacrifice.

The singing of the national anthem gave way to prayer, and a 21 gun salute in the fallen sergeants honor.

GPPD Chief Steve Dye led the remarks saying “There is no greater respect than our honoring of him in eternity for what he did for our department on a daily basis, and what he did for his community on this day 15 years ago.”

Sgt. Hunter’s widow Denise Hunter and daughter were also on hand and spoke briefly to those who gathered.

Hunter said, “I want to thank you all for being here today. It’s so important to Erin and I that Greg is always remembered,” about honoring the memory of her late husband.

She added, “It’s been a long-long struggle. Fifteen years had been a long time for me and Erin.”

Hunter began his law enforcement career with the department on January 4, 1973 and was the city’s first African-American officer to be commissioned by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

He was 54 years old at the time of his death.