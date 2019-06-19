Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police and the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitives Task Force have arrested two young men for the murder of Ruben Luis Lopez, 19, on Wednesday, April 17.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police and the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitives Task Force have arrested two young men for the murder of Ruben Luis Lopez, 19, on Wednesday, April 17.
Police said Thursday night, homicide detectives determined Orlin Steven Bonegos, 18, and Jose Henry Machado, 20, were responsible for the murder and after interviewing the pair, both were taken to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder.
Police said the pair was traveling in a blue, Volkswagen Jetta when someone inside shot and killed Lopez, in the eastbound lane of the 8300 block of LBJ Service Road.
Police have not yet released mug shots of the suspects or any details on a motive.