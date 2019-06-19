WEATHERTORNADO WATCH | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
Filed Under:dallas police, DFW News, Jose Henry Machado, Murder, murder suspects, Murder Victim, Orlin Steven Bonegos, Ruben Luis Lopez, U.S. Marshals, Volkswagen Jetta


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police and the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitives Task Force have arrested two young men for the murder of Ruben Luis Lopez, 19, on Wednesday, April 17.

Police said Thursday night, homicide detectives determined Orlin Steven Bonegos, 18, and Jose Henry Machado, 20, were responsible for the murder and after interviewing the pair, both were taken to the Dallas County Jail and charged with murder.

Police said the pair was traveling in a blue, Volkswagen Jetta when someone inside shot and killed Lopez, in the eastbound lane of the 8300 block of LBJ Service Road.

Vehicle of interest in Dallas murder (surveillance)

Police have not yet released mug shots of the suspects or any details on a motive.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s