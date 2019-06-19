



The Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas is back open for business Wednesday morning, two days after a shooting at the south entrance.

A long line of workers filed into the building on-and-off throughout the morning, with only one entrance open Wednesday.

“We are uneasy and hoping to get a sense of normalcy back to our routine. We can continue with our duties serving the public,” said Hugo, an employee who only asked that his first name be used.

Counselors are on-hand to help employees who need to talk.

Even longer lines of people waiting to do business wrapped around the side of the building.

Many people faced a wait time of an to an hour to get in.

The FBI is still investigating why Brian Clyde, 22, opened fire with a high powered gun and more than 150 rounds of ammo.

Marks of the exchange are clearly visible – bullet holes in vehicles, and chipped walls on the federal building.

The ATF said it traced the shooter’s gun to the last sale by a licensed dealer, but would not confirm whether that purchase was made by Clyde himself.

As streets around the building re-opened Tuesday evening, people have returned to retrieve their cars. CBS 11 News talked to one man – back Wednesday – trying to get his passport.

He couldn’t get it earlier in the week because of the shooting Monday morning.

“We heard about it. Matter of fact we had an appointment that got cancelled,” said Mark Stewart.