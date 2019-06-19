Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A police officer lassoed a wayward horse wandering along Morse Street in Denton.
Officer Gallardo caught the shiny, black horse and helped get him home to the delight of neighbors.
The Denton Police Department released a picture of the accused after the mane event.
They captioned the photo with “He still has a long face, but he’s in a safer place.”
No word on whether Gallardo’s choice to lasso the horse was a spur of the moment decision but they probably didn’t stall with their decision.