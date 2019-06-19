WEATHERTORNADO WATCH | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
Filed Under:Black Horse, denton, DFW News, horse, lasso, Lost Horse, Morse Street, Police

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A police officer lassoed a wayward horse wandering along Morse Street in Denton.

Officer Gallardo caught the shiny, black horse and helped get him home to the delight of neighbors.

(courtesy: Denton Police Department)

The Denton Police Department released a picture of the accused after the mane event.

They captioned the photo with “He still has a long face, but he’s in a safer place.”

No word on whether Gallardo’s choice to lasso the horse was a spur of the moment decision but they probably didn’t stall with their decision.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s