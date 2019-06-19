  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Anne Elise Parks
(CBSDFW.COM) – Our active weather pattern holds strong on this Wednesday. After an early morning round of non-severe storms, a hotter and humid day awaits with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Heat indices will likely top 100 degrees through the afternoon. A Heat Advisory goes into effect this afternoon through evening for locations southeast of the Metroplex where heat indices over 105 degrees are possible for locations like Palestine, Athens and Corsicana.

While we’re dry and hot through the day, another round of storms is expected to develop tonight ahead of a frontal boundary.

Scattered storms are possible by early to mid evening before increasing in coverage through the night. All severe weather modes are possible with storms that develop: golf ball-sized hail or larger, wind gusts up to 70 mph and isolated tornadoes.

Anne Elise Parks

