MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Midlothian Police have found, and are preparing to charge, the man wanted in the murder of James Morris, 52, of Alvarado.

Morris was found dead inside his pickup truck on Monday in the 1100 block of Auger Road.

Police said shortly after they secured an arrest warrant for Woodrow Stevenson Head, 33, on Tuesday, investigators found out Head was in the Cooke County Jail on an unrelated drug charge.

Woodrow Stevenson Head

Midlothian Police said investigators have been working throughout the night with officials in Cooke County and Head will be charged with capital murder in Morris’ death.

Police have not released any details on a motive and said this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Midlothian Police Department, 972-775-3333.

