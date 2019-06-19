



A Forest Hill police officer was fired for his handling of the daytime kidnapping case of an 8-year-old girl in Fort Worth.

Officer Richardson Wolfe was placed on indefinite suspension which under civil service rules is the same as termination.

On Saturday, May 18, Forest Hill Police were called after someone alerted the motel clerk that they saw the man now in custody, Michael Webb on the property with the child.

Forest Hill officers said when they arrived, Webb was “less than cooperative” and only opened the door to the room after they’d knocked several times.

After questioning Webb for several minutes, officers were allowed inside the room where they spoke with Webb more and ultimately left after looking over “the areas of the room that appeared to be large enough to conceal the missing child” and not seeing the girl.

Investigators said the officers were also interested in any vehicle that Webb might be driving but were told by the clerk “there were none associated with his room.”

Before leaving, officers checked the parking lot and said they didn’t see any vehicles that matched the picture of Webb’s car that Fort Worth police posted on social media.

After receiving another tip, Forest Hill officers returned at around 2:00 a.m. Sunday – about two hours after the first visit.

Members of the Fort Worth Police Department arrived shortly after and found the girl inside the motel room with the 51-year-old suspect.

Webb is charged with aggravated kidnapping and six counts of sexual assault of a child. He faces 20 years to life in prison.