DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Farmers Branch police officer who shot and killed a pickup truck theft suspect who was pulling out of a parking lot last week, is having his case turned over to the Dallas County Grand Jury for a murder charge.
The Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit said Wednesday evening, it concluding its investigation surrounding the shooting involving the officer.
“After reviewing the evidence and speaking with witnesses, a decision has been made to refer this case to the Dallas County Grand Jury for the charge of murder,” Dallas Police said in a news release.
Dallas Police said Farmers Branch officers were investigating a stolen vehicle report and in the 11400 block of Emerald Street in Dallas around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12.
The suspect, 35-year-old Juan Manuel Marino, Jr. and the vehicle were seen in the area.
As officers were trying to arrest Marino, police said he started to drive off.
During this time, a Farmers Branch officer shot and killed him.
RELATED STORY
Surveillance Video: Auto Theft Suspect Juan Manuel Moreno Jr. Fatally Shot By Farmers Branch Police