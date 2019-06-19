WEATHERTORNADO WATCH | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Farmers Branch police officer who shot and killed a pickup truck theft suspect who was pulling out of a parking lot last week, is having his case turned over to the Dallas County Grand Jury for a murder charge.

The Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit said Wednesday evening, it concluding its investigation surrounding the shooting involving the officer.

“After reviewing the evidence and speaking with witnesses, a decision has been made to refer this case to the Dallas County Grand Jury for the charge of murder,” Dallas Police said in a news release.

Surveillance Video: Auto Theft Suspect Juan Manuel Marino Jr. Fatally Shot By Farmers Branch Police (CBS 11)

Dallas Police said Farmers Branch officers were investigating a stolen vehicle report and in the 11400 block of Emerald Street in Dallas around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12.

The suspect, 35-year-old Juan Manuel Marino, Jr. and the vehicle were seen in the area.

As officers were trying to arrest Marino, police said he started to drive off.

During this time, a Farmers Branch officer shot and killed him.

