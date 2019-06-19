Filed Under:A.J. Castaneda, DFW News, Fallen Officer, Fundraiser, Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie Police officer, Whataburger


GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas Whataburger restaurants are showing support for the family of a fallen officer in their community.

On Thursday, June 20, 20 percent of sales at three Whataburger restaurants in Grand Prairie will be donated to Officer A.J. Castaneda’s family.

(credit: Grand Prairie Police Department)

The fundraising effort goes from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the following locations:

2630 S State Highway 161, Grand Prairie (near W. Pioneer Pkwy.)
3845 S. Carrier Pkwy., Grand Prairie (near I-20)
930 E. Interstate 30, Grand Prairie (near S. Belt Line Road)

“Officer Castaneda served the community for five years, and we can’t even begin to imagine what his family and fellow officers are feeling,” said Whataburger Director of Operations John Prescott. “Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time, and we invite our Grand Prairie neighbors to join us in supporting them.”

Castaneda, 38, died on Friday, June 7, after he was hit by a vehicle while running traffic enforcement on the President George Bush Turnpike.

 

