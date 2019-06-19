Filed Under:Arlington, Caribbean Food, DFW News, Dining, El Mofongo, Havana Bar & Grill Cuban Cuisine, Hoodline, Jamaica Gates, Restaurant


ARLINGTON (HOODLINE) — In search of a new favorite Caribbean spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Caribbean spots around Arlington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Jamaica Gates

Photo: Tracey T./Yelp

Topping the list is Jamaica Gates. Located at 1020 W. Arkansas Lane in West, the dance club, bar and Caribbean spot is the highest rated Caribbean restaurant in Arlington, boasting four stars out of 418 reviews on Yelp.

2. El Mofongo

Photo: Brian K./Yelp

Next up is East’s El Mofongo, situated at 3701 S. Cooper St., Suite 141. With 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp, the Caribbean spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Havana Bar & Grill Cuban Cuisine

Photo: Vandy H./Yelp

East’s Havana Bar & Grill Cuban Cuisine, located at 3701 Cooper St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Cuban spot four stars out of 133 reviews.

