More than just latte’s and avocado toast. Taryn Jones visits La La Land Kind Cafe where they’re serving with purpose. Because at this sunny shop they hire and mentor foster youth aging out of the system.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.