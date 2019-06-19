WEATHERTORNADO WATCH | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    8:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coffee Shop, Dallas, dallas coffee shop, eat, Eat See Play, fostered youth, give back, green tea latte, La La Land, la la land kind cafe, Local Business, play, See, Taryn Jones, things to do dallas

More than just latte’s and avocado toast. Taryn Jones visits La La Land Kind Cafe where they’re serving with purpose. Because at this sunny shop they hire and mentor foster youth aging out of the system.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s