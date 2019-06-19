WEATHERTORNADO WATCH | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    8:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anesthesia, Association of Zoos and Aquariums, Canada, Dallas Zoo, DFW News, giraffe dies, Jason Witten, Physical Exam, Witten


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo is conducting a necropsy to try to learn more about the death of its 1-year-old giraffe, Witten.

Witten died Monday while under anesthesia during a physical exam.  He stopped breathing.

Witten the giraffe. (credit: Dallas Zoo)

The zoo said veterinarians tried to resuscitate him but were unable to.

Witten was getting prepared to move to a zoo in Canada, as part of a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Witten was named after Dallas Cowboys legendary tight end Jason Witten shortly after he announced his retirement from the NFL.

Jason Witten has since returned to play for the Cowboys.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s