FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes hit Arlington, Eagle Mountain Lake, Farmers Branch and Fort Worth during a round of severe storms Sunday afternoon.
The one in Arlington was rated an EF-1 tornado while the other three were rated as EF-0.
The EF-1 tornado caused widespread damage in north Arlington with winds of 95 miles per hour, according to survey crews. Some of the worst damage occurred near Globe Life Park. Downed trees and damage to homes could be seen in area neighborhoods.
Survey teams confirmed a brief EF-0 tornado went over Eagle Mountain Lake at around 3 p.m. There was no damage reported from this one.
In Farmers Branch, the EF-0 tornado was reported near Mustang Trails Park at around 3:45 p.m., according to the NWS, with wind speeds at around 85 mph. The Villa Creek apartments in the area saw significant damage to roofs.
There was a tornado warning issued Sunday for Dallas County. Fourteen families at the Farmers Branch apartment complex were displaced on Sunday due to the damage.
The Crawford Farms subdivision in north Fort Worth saw heavy damage to homes after an EF-0 tornado moved through with speeds of 85 mph.
MedStar reported two people were taken to the hospital from the Fort Worth neighborhood due to injuries from a falling tree. At least two of the homes in the area were marked as unlivable by the Fort Worth Fire Department.
During the severe storms, the Fort Worth Aviation Museum also saw damage to eight of its 27 airplanes. One of its helicopters that weighs about 8,000 pounds also flipped over onto a plane.