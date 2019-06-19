Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – I don’t know how this works out in the Texas heat, but a new poll finds nearly half of young people are not using deodorant.
The survey, by YouGov, found 39% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 haven’t used deodorant or antiperspirant in the past 30 days.
Apparently the group isn’t making the decision because of any perceived health risk, but say they don’t use deodorant because they don’t think that they need to.
The numbers were only slightly lower for individuals between 25 and 34 years old — with 31% making the underarm assertion.
The numbers drop significantly for adults over the age of 35 with only about 20% having not used deodorant or antiperspirant recently.