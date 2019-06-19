ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Five people are in custody and stolen guns and jewelry were confiscated by Arlington Police after an armed robbery at a pawn shop Wednesday morning.

Police said around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, multiple suspects walked into the pawn shop in the 2300 block of N. Collins and stole several firearms and jewelry.

As the suspects were getting away, an employee shot at the suspects with at least one suspect returning fire. No one was injured.

The suspects took off in a car which was later found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex in the 2100 block of Washington Drive.

Investigators determined that car was stolen out of Irving.

About three hours later, two motorcycle officers preparing to work speed enforcement on IH 20 saw a motor vehicle collision involving two cars near Summit Racing.

As the officers stopped to check on the drivers and passengers, they smelled marijuana from one of the cars involved in the collision.

Through further investigative work, the officers linked the crashed car as a second getaway car from the earlier armed robbery.

Detectives recovered eight firearms and jewelry, with five of the guns stolen from the pawn shop. Two adults and three juvenile suspects were taken into custody.

“Our detectives will be working throughout the evening and night to unravel this case and file the most appropriate charges including Aggravated Robbery,” Arlington Police said in a statement.