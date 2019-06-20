RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Did you forget to check any lotto tickets you bought late last year? We hope you didn’t throw them away!
The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million remains unclaimed after its January 1, 2019 drawing. And the time to claim it is about to expire.
According to the statement, the winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven at 4180 E. Renner Road in Richardson. The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn: 34-44-57-62-70. The Mega Ball number, 14, was not matched. The Megaplier number was 4.
The ticket must be claimed in person by June 28 at 5 p.m. at a Texas Lottery claim center or else it will be forfeited. By mail, the ticket must be postmarked before Sunday, June 30.
“We encourage our Mega Millions® players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.