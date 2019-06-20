  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

PROVIDENCE VILLAGE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 4-year-old child was found unresponsive by family members inside a vehicle in the driveway of their home Thursday afternoon.

Aubrey Police said it happened in the 10000 block of Franklin Street in Providence Village shortly before 5:00 p.m.

Paramedics and firefighters with the Aubrey Fire Department responded to the 911 call and immediately began treating the child.

A medical helicopter ultimately airlifted the child from the scene to an area hospital.

An investigator with the Aubrey Police Department was on scene and obtaining statements from witnesses.

It’s not yet known how long the child was in the vehicle before being found by the family member.

Police said further investigation is necessary and no criminal charges have been filed at this point.

Temperatures were in the mid-90s around 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

