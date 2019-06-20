Filed Under:Audit, city manager, City Of Dallas, DFW News, HUD, misspending, Office of Inspector General's Report, repayment, T.C. Broadnax, U.S. Housing and Urban Development


DALLAS (CBDSFW.COM) – The city of Dallas may be forced to repay millions of dollars after a scathing audit from U.S. Housing and Urban Development.

The Office of Inspector General’s Report found the city hasn’t effectively managed its community housing development organizations.

As a result, it misspent more than $6.6 million and didn’t account for more than $180,000 in program income.

In response, Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax said the report shows no indications of fraud or abuse on the city’s part and said Dallas will work to “resolve the outstanding findings and compliance shortfalls.”

T.C. Broadnax – Dallas City Manager (CBS11)

Here is the full statement from Broadnax:

We have acknowledged the findings from the audit of our administration of the Community Housing and Development Organizations (CHDO) conducted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Officer of Inspector General (OIG). Although there are no indications of fraud or abuse, I have made it a priority for us to strengthen our management of the CHDOs and have taken rigorous actions to address administration of these types of government funded programs. The City will continue to work with HUD to resolve the outstanding findings and compliance shortfalls.  

