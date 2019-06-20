Filed Under:Car Wash, Crime, Dallas, dfw, fatality, Jim's Car Wash, Shooting


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The city of Dallas ordered a local car wash to permanently shut its doors Wednesday, after a shooting took place earlier this month that left one dead and three injured.

Jim’s Car Wash — along Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in South Dallas — was ruled to close by July 19 by the Dallas Board of Adjustment.

Jim’s Car Wash (CBS11)

The car wash was on the city’s radar for crime issues, even before the shooting.

Dallas police previously had a camera positioned to record activity at the car wash after citizens continually complained about sex and drug solicitation.

Councilman Kevin Felder — who has spent years advocating for the closure of the Fair Park car wash — said in a tweet Wednesday that the closure is a great victory for South Dallas.

“A more safe, peaceful and economically viable community coming soon,” Felder said.

CBS 11 News reported last fall that city council had concerns the property was attracting criminal activity, including prostitution, gambling and drugs.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s