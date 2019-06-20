DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The city of Dallas ordered a local car wash to permanently shut its doors Wednesday, after a shooting took place earlier this month that left one dead and three injured.
Jim’s Car Wash — along Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in South Dallas — was ruled to close by July 19 by the Dallas Board of Adjustment.
The car wash was on the city’s radar for crime issues, even before the shooting.
Dallas police previously had a camera positioned to record activity at the car wash after citizens continually complained about sex and drug solicitation.
Councilman Kevin Felder — who has spent years advocating for the closure of the Fair Park car wash — said in a tweet Wednesday that the closure is a great victory for South Dallas.
“A more safe, peaceful and economically viable community coming soon,” Felder said.
CBS 11 News reported last fall that city council had concerns the property was attracting criminal activity, including prostitution, gambling and drugs.