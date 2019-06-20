Filed Under:Body Found, Chynal Lindsey, dallas police, DFW News, Murder, Murder Suspect, Ruben Alvarado, Transgender, White Rock Lake


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a man for the murder of Chynal Lindsey, 26, the transgender woman whose body was found in White Rock Lake on June 1.

Chynal Lindsey (courtesy: Lindsay family)

Police said Thursday night, Ruben Alvarado, 22, was arrested and brought to Dallas Police Headquarters for questioning.

Police said he refused to take with detectives.

Alvarado was taken to the Dallas County Jail charged with murder.

Police have not yet released the mug shot of the suspect.

On June 12, Dallas Police arrested Kendrell Lavar Lyles, 34, in the death of Muhlaysia Booker, 23, the transgender woman killed in Dallas in May.

RELATED STORY

United Methodist Church Clergy Show Support For Transgender Community: ‘No More Killings, Transgender Lives Matter’

 

 

