(CBSDFW.COM) – Thursday is the last day of spring but it certainly already feels like summer.

Just like Wednesday, the actual temperatures this afternoon should climb into the mid to upper 90s. But when you consider the high humidity levels, it’s going to feel like it’s closer to 105 to 108 degrees across North Texas this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the area until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Please take it easy outside. Take frequent breaks, drink plenty of cold water and stay in the air conditioning inside as much as possible. It’ll stay hot into the weekend as well.

