DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Coppell ISD middle school teacher has been indicted for online solicitation, having sexual relations with a child under 14 and for an improper relationship between a teacher and a student.
Julie Jenkin Brewer, 45, was arrested at the Coppell Middle School West campus in January by Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies.
Brewer was a language arts teacher hired in 2017 according to the school district.
The Sheriff’s Department said the investigation started with a complaint of alleged inappropriate behavior between a teacher and student involving text and social media messages.
The Coppell Middle School West administrative team, along with Coppell ISD leadership notified the sheriff’s department.
The school district said it reported the alleged incident to the State Board of Educator Certification, as required by law and Coppell ISD policy.