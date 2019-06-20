  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Caleb Rainey, DFW News, fallen officers, funeral, Keith Shepherd, North Richland Hills, North Texas, Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

(CBSDFW.COM) – Family and friends will say their final goodbyes Thursday during two funerals for two North Texas officers who died last week.

North Richland Hills police announced last Friday that officer Caleb Rainey, 25, suddenly passed away after being with the department for two years. The cause of his death is currently unknown but police said he was recently ill.

North Richland Hills officer Caleb Rainey (Credit: NRH Police Department)

Rainey’s funeral will happen at 1 p.m. at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Keller. A procession will then follow.

Services will also be held Thursday afternoon for Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Keith Shepherd, who died last Friday after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

Authorities said Shepherd had the medical emergency Friday evening near his personal vehicle in a parking lot outside the Tarrant County Jail while on duty. They said he hit his head on the ground and was able to get into his vehicle, where he died.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Keith Shepherd (Credit: Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office/Twitter)

The funeral for the 18-year veteran of the sheriff’s office will be held at Fielder Church in Arlington.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s