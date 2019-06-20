(CBSDFW.COM) – Family and friends will say their final goodbyes Thursday during two funerals for two North Texas officers who died last week.
North Richland Hills police announced last Friday that officer Caleb Rainey, 25, suddenly passed away after being with the department for two years. The cause of his death is currently unknown but police said he was recently ill.
Rainey’s funeral will happen at 1 p.m. at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Keller. A procession will then follow.
Services will also be held Thursday afternoon for Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Keith Shepherd, who died last Friday after suffering a pulmonary embolism.
Authorities said Shepherd had the medical emergency Friday evening near his personal vehicle in a parking lot outside the Tarrant County Jail while on duty. They said he hit his head on the ground and was able to get into his vehicle, where he died.
The funeral for the 18-year veteran of the sheriff’s office will be held at Fielder Church in Arlington.