By Yona Gavino
GREENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — Hunt County is preparing to cleanup the trail of destruction left by Wednesday’s severe storm.

Highland Terrace Baptist Church damaged by storm in Greenville, Texas (Chopper 11)

Powerful winds ripped through almost all of downtown Greenville and the tornado-warned storm brought extensive damage to the Highland Terrace Baptist Church, the Farmers Market and other buildings.

With downtown Greenville residents scrambling to find shelter, community members have been working together to sweep up broken glass, clear debris and restore power.

Hunt County resident Leticia Gillespie said she tried to leave the area but the wind was blowing too hard.

“We’re all OK, but you could see things flying,” Gillespie said. “Our roof, you could hear it coming up. It was scary.”

There are currently signs outside several of the city’s storefronts that read, “Closed for the day,” so it is unsure on when things will return to normal.

